For sale are a set of Dual BuckShot carbs. These guys are in immaculate condition. They have been kept in a heated garage and even in my closet in my house before that.
Theses bad boys where on my big pin 750. Recently rebuilt this year as i ran them for a bit on my big pin 750. Went another route on dual carbs as i got a set of dual sxr800 carbs. I payed a lot more for these than Im asking. My loss your gain. Just sitting in a tote in my heated garage. $800.00 obo
Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk