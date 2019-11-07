 Dual set of BuckShot carbs with R&amp;D manifold and speed plate.
pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 1 of 1
  1. Today, 12:52 PM #1
    DeMan686
    DeMan686 is offline
    I dream skis DeMan686's Avatar
    Join Date
    Mar 2009
    Location
    Reno
    Age
    39
    Posts
    634

    Dual set of BuckShot carbs with R&amp;D manifold and speed plate.

    For sale are a set of Dual BuckShot carbs. These guys are in immaculate condition. They have been kept in a heated garage and even in my closet in my house before that.
    Theses bad boys where on my big pin 750. Recently rebuilt this year as i ran them for a bit on my big pin 750. Went another route on dual carbs as i got a set of dual sxr800 carbs. I payed a lot more for these than Im asking. My loss your gain. Just sitting in a tote in my heated garage. $800.00 obo


    Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk

    Last edited by DeMan686; Today at 12:57 PM. Reason: Forgot the pics
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 1 guests)

  1. riverboy65

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 