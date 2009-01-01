Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: ECM pin broken off & no continuity between ECM connector & coil connector #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Oct 2019 Location Portsmouth Posts 3 ECM pin broken off & no continuity between ECM connector & coil connector VX110 wouldnt hit any more than 35 I have checked:

Intake (clear of any debris)

Impeller (ok)

Air filter (ok)

Fuel injections (cleaned)

spark plugs (changed)

ignition coil (tested ok)



eventually narrowed down problem only running on 3 cylinders after checking everything above I started testing cable back to ECM and found I had no continuity from ECM connector to coil connector ive started to cleaned connectors and clean down ECM however in the process the pin has snapped on ECM has anyone ever experienced this before? can a pin be soldered back to ECM? Is it possible to splicing into another ignition coil cable so 2 ignition coils are running off same pin? I am going to try and clean out connectors and get continuity between connectors as I dont want to replace the wire harness what do you think?











eventually narrowed down problem only running on 3 cylinders after checking everything above I started testing cable back to ECM and found I had no continuity from ECM connector to coil connector ive started to cleaned connectors and clean down ECM however in the process the pin has snapped on ECM has anyone ever experienced this before? can a pin be soldered back to ECM? Is it possible to splicing into another ignition coil cable so 2 ignition coils are running off same pin? I am going to try and clean out connectors and get continuity between connectors as I dont want to replace the wire harness what do you think? #2 Top Dog Join Date Aug 2015 Location Birmingham Posts 1,985 Re: ECM pin broken off & no continuity between ECM connector & coil connector I think if u can open the ecu u can tap into the inside of the pin or pad the pin is soldered to #3 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Oct 2019 Location Portsmouth Posts 3 Re: ECM pin broken off & no continuity between ECM connector & coil connector Benflynn



It seems to be a sealed unit hard on one side then a soft rubber on back









2C647402-59F0-4D15-BF84-2F4A9E24DC4E.jpegE39AAB8C-1140-4FFF-8E94-5FD1C55479E7.jpeg4AFA4843-EDFC-47EE-99F2-40C473801BB4.jpeg Last edited by craigrob11; Today at 04:25 PM . Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules