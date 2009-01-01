 ECM pin broken off & no continuity between ECM connector & coil connector
  Today, 03:37 PM
    craigrob11
    craigrob11 is online now
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Oct 2019
    Location
    Portsmouth
    Posts
    3

    ECM pin broken off & no continuity between ECM connector & coil connector

    VX110 wouldnt hit any more than 35 I have checked:
    Intake (clear of any debris)
    Impeller (ok)
    Air filter (ok)
    Fuel injections (cleaned)
    spark plugs (changed)
    ignition coil (tested ok)

    eventually narrowed down problem only running on 3 cylinders after checking everything above I started testing cable back to ECM and found I had no continuity from ECM connector to coil connector ive started to cleaned connectors and clean down ECM however in the process the pin has snapped on ECM has anyone ever experienced this before? can a pin be soldered back to ECM? Is it possible to splicing into another ignition coil cable so 2 ignition coils are running off same pin? I am going to try and clean out connectors and get continuity between connectors as I dont want to replace the wire harness what do you think?
  Today, 03:56 PM
    Benflynn
    Benflynn is offline
    Top Dog Benflynn's Avatar
    Join Date
    Aug 2015
    Location
    Birmingham
    Posts
    1,985

    Re: ECM pin broken off & no continuity between ECM connector & coil connector

    I think if u can open the ecu u can tap into the inside of the pin or pad the pin is soldered to
  Today, 04:24 PM
    craigrob11
    craigrob11 is online now
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Oct 2019
    Location
    Portsmouth
    Posts
    3

    Re: ECM pin broken off & no continuity between ECM connector & coil connector

    Benflynn

    It seems to be a sealed unit hard on one side then a soft rubber on back




    2C647402-59F0-4D15-BF84-2F4A9E24DC4E.jpegE39AAB8C-1140-4FFF-8E94-5FD1C55479E7.jpeg4AFA4843-EDFC-47EE-99F2-40C473801BB4.jpeg
