ECM pin broken off & no continuity between ECM connector & coil connector
VX110 wouldnt hit any more than 35 I have checked:
Intake (clear of any debris)
Impeller (ok)
Air filter (ok)
Fuel injections (cleaned)
spark plugs (changed)
ignition coil (tested ok)
eventually narrowed down problem only running on 3 cylinders after checking everything above I started testing cable back to ECM and found I had no continuity from ECM connector to coil connector ive started to cleaned connectors and clean down ECM however in the process the pin has snapped on ECM has anyone ever experienced this before? can a pin be soldered back to ECM? Is it possible to splicing into another ignition coil cable so 2 ignition coils are running off same pin? I am going to try and clean out connectors and get continuity between connectors as I dont want to replace the wire harness what do you think?
I think if u can open the ecu u can tap into the inside of the pin or pad the pin is soldered to
