Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: 1994 sea doo speedster shop/service manual #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Nov 2019 Location michigan Posts 1 1994 sea doo speedster shop/service manual I am looking for a full service manual for the 1994 speedster sea doo. i am looking for really detailed wiring/electrical diagrams and schematics. If anyone is able to share that would be great.



I have not come across a 94 speedster service manual but the later ones are on seadoosportboats forum, it costs a month of subscription. I would look at the 96 speedster manual, it's probably very close. For the motor stuff I would think any 94-96 era seadoo with the 587 will the same there.

