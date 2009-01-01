 1994 sea doo speedster shop/service manual
  Today, 01:42 PM
    rustynail
    1994 sea doo speedster shop/service manual

    I am looking for a full service manual for the 1994 speedster sea doo. i am looking for really detailed wiring/electrical diagrams and schematics. If anyone is able to share that would be great.

    Thanks.
  Today, 03:13 PM
    chipskittles
    Re: 1994 sea doo speedster shop/service manual

    I have not come across a 94 speedster service manual but the later ones are on seadoosportboats forum, it costs a month of subscription. I would look at the 96 speedster manual, it's probably very close. For the motor stuff I would think any 94-96 era seadoo with the 587 will the same there.
