Hey 1100 experts, I'm building an 1100 SXR conversion and my donor ski is a 99 stx 1100. The 99's electronics are different than the 97-98 models. Is there a wiring diagram floating around on here that shows how to wire the 99 STX electronics for use in an sxr Conversion? -Yes I checked the search function and couldn't find anything Thanks in advance!

