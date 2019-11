Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: WTB Kawasaki 15f Ultra 250x 260x parts #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jan 2014 Location Belarus Age 46 Posts 27 WTB Kawasaki 15f Ultra 250x 260x parts Parts needed for Kawasaki stx-15f or Ultra 250x 260x LX:

Crank shaft

Rods

Jet pump

Shipping to US (Huston, TX)

