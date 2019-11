Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 785 pro stuff #1 Top Dog Join Date Dec 2011 Location So. Utah Age 27 Posts 1,656 785 pro stuff I have 2 cases, 1 stator and flywheel, two driveshafts, core cylinders and 3 sets of pipes. 1 stainless pump that needs vanes fixed and 1 pump with a skat impeller, 1 97 hull, 1 98 hull. Both titled.



20191027_183303.jpg20191027_183257.jpg20191022_160932.jpg20191022_160910.jpg20191022_160859.jpg



Everything $300 in person.



Shipped:

Bare cases 150

Core bottom end with fw/stator 200

Stainless pump 50

OEM pump 100

Driveshafts 65 each

Hull 97 100

Hull 98 125 1994 1100 SJ - Dead

1996 spec hx

"I'm going to be installing the hooker on my driveshaft in the next two weeks." -Element3488

