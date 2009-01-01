 1996 Kawasaki 750ss Reduction Nozzle & Ocean Pro Steering Nozzle
  Today, 01:32 PM
    zpilot
    1996 Kawasaki 750ss Reduction Nozzle & Ocean Pro Steering Nozzle

    1996 Kawasaki 750ss Reduction Nozzle & Ocean Pro Steering Nozzle

    $120 Shipped in the US.


    OP2.jpgOP1.jpgOP3.jpgOP4.jpg





    1995 Kawasaki SC
  Today, 01:57 PM
    Polish jet pilot
    Re: 1996 Kawasaki 750ss Reduction Nozzle & Ocean Pro Steering Nozzle

    if I can fit this into an SXR/gen 2 x2 (pivot point distance?) I am calling officially dibs on this
    1990 Kawi550sx ltd: sold!
  Today, 02:02 PM
    Polish jet pilot
    Re: 1996 Kawasaki 750ss Reduction Nozzle & Ocean Pro Steering Nozzle

    I can paypal you - and shipment via USPS to Poland ZIP 01-864
    1990 Kawi550sx ltd: sold!
  Today, 02:24 PM
    zpilot
    Re: 1996 Kawasaki 750ss Reduction Nozzle & Ocean Pro Steering Nozzle

    I can measure when I get home.





    1995 Kawasaki SC
