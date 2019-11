Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Ski suggestions #1 Frequent Poster Join Date Jul 2003 Location MA Age 47 Posts 163 Ski suggestions I am thinking of changing out one of the ski's for next year.



I am looking for recomendations. I would like something quick, fun to ride but not extremely fast. Nothing over 55 mph. It would also be used by my kids and friends.



On the short list is a 96 XP, HX, WaveBlaster 2 and X2.

Anything else I should consider?

Any thought on them?



I had posted this on another forum because i thought it would get more views but I am thinking it may not be their type of skis. #2 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Sep 2018 Location Washington Age 26 Posts 23 Re: Ski suggestions You may need to narrow down your choices: do you need a 1 seater, 2 seater, or 3 seater. From your list, the XP is the only ski that is realistically comfortable for seating 2 persons, the other skis are oreinted towards single passenger racing or tricks. Something to consider for a family friendly ski might be tube towing; to do so legally you'd want a 3 seater.



Another ski to consider is the 2 seater Kawasaki 750 ss or ssxi; not the fastest, and handling is debatable, but it's reliable and can always be modified. I'm not as familiar with Yamaha's watercraft, but there are many great options.



Not to start a brand war, but I'd personally prefer Kawasaki or Yamaha over Seadoos. The old Seadoos have rotary engines which are mechanically more complex with more moving parts/seals that can potentially fail. The reed engines of Kawasaki and Yamaha are simpler in design by comparison; in case you ever need to perform a rebuild.



GL with your search 750sxi pro

750ssxi

X2

js440

650sx

