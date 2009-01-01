 Js650 coupler style exhaust elbow
  Today, 12:19 PM #1
    Kawii550
    Join Date
    Sep 2019
    Js650 coupler style exhaust elbow

    Looking for the elbow that couples to the first section of the expansion pipe. The other end of the elbow bolts to the exhaust manifold
  Today, 12:56 PM #2
    Bionic racing
    Join Date
    Aug 2016
    Re: Js650 coupler style exhaust elbow

    You have the three bolt type headpipe chamber flange ? Those were the first couple year only , 86 x2 , 87 sx etc. , that is the good one , can run that pipe real dry
