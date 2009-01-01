Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Js650 coupler style exhaust elbow #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Sep 2019 Location Nky Age 25 Posts 1 Js650 coupler style exhaust elbow Looking for the elbow that couples to the first section of the expansion pipe. The other end of the elbow bolts to the exhaust manifold #2 Top Dog Join Date Aug 2016 Location Idaho/California Posts 1,860 Re: Js650 coupler style exhaust elbow You have the three bolt type headpipe chamber flange ? Those were the first couple year only , 86 x2 , 87 sx etc. , that is the good one , can run that pipe real dry Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

