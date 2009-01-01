|
|
-
Js650 coupler style exhaust elbow
Looking for the elbow that couples to the first section of the expansion pipe. The other end of the elbow bolts to the exhaust manifold
-
Top Dog
Re: Js650 coupler style exhaust elbow
You have the three bolt type headpipe chamber flange ? Those were the first couple year only , 86 x2 , 87 sx etc. , that is the good one , can run that pipe real dry
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules