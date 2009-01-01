 Bermuda Shorts Graphics for Hull Numbers
  Yesterday, 11:13 PM
    E350
    Bermuda Shorts Graphics for Hull Numbers

    I used ebay pm to send Dave at Bermuda Shorts Graphics a photo of the ski and he sent me three separate proofs with different colors even putting a slight arc on the lettering to closer follow the hood line. I offered to pay him twice because of his good work. He charged me the regular price of $11.99 and another $6. You may not like what I chose, but you have to like his artistry, his fast delivery, and his service:

    DSC05017.JPG

    https://www.ebay.com/itm/Custom-Boat...YAAOSwM81dOiGq
