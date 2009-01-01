Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Bermuda Shorts Graphics for Hull Numbers #1 I dream skis Join Date Jul 2015 Location Sacramento Delta, CA Posts 528 Bermuda Shorts Graphics for Hull Numbers I used ebay pm to send Dave at Bermuda Shorts Graphics a photo of the ski and he sent me three separate proofs with different colors even putting a slight arc on the lettering to closer follow the hood line. I offered to pay him twice because of his good work. He charged me the regular price of $11.99 and another $6. You may not like what I chose, but you have to like his artistry, his fast delivery, and his service:



DSC05017.JPG



https://www.ebay.com/itm/Custom-Boat...YAAOSwM81dOiGq

