|
|
-
I dream skis
Bermuda Shorts Graphics for Hull Numbers
I used ebay pm to send Dave at Bermuda Shorts Graphics a photo of the ski and he sent me three separate proofs with different colors even putting a slight arc on the lettering to closer follow the hood line. I offered to pay him twice because of his good work. He charged me the regular price of $11.99 and another $6. You may not like what I chose, but you have to like his artistry, his fast delivery, and his service:
DSC05017.JPG
https://www.ebay.com/itm/Custom-Boat...YAAOSwM81dOiGq
Last edited by E350; Yesterday at 11:30 PM.
Learning Slowly...
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 5 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 5 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules