 How to remove spark plug boots JS550
  Yesterday, 10:59 PM
    standupsonly
    standupsonly is offline
    PWCToday Newbie standupsonly's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jun 2009
    Location
    long island NY
    Age
    56
    Posts
    26

    How to remove spark plug boots JS550

    Hi guys wanna change broken plastic fittings that screw into electric box for plug wires but I need to remove plug boots to slip old ones off and new ones on. Maybe change boots while Im at it. Tried spraying wd40 in boots to slip wire and terminal out of boot. Didnt seem to do anything. Do they screw on or just push through boot. I cut zip tie on boot but still not sure how to remove without damaging terminal inside boot. Thanks
  Yesterday, 11:11 PM
    JSrider82
    JSrider82 is offline
    PWCToday Regular JSrider82's Avatar
    Join Date
    Nov 2016
    Location
    Altona
    Age
    37
    Posts
    102

    Re: How to remove spark plug boots JS550

    I believe there are a few different kinds, but most just unscrew, you'll probably need to pull the boot and wire apart a bit while unscrewing, if you have enough wire, cutting a bit of the end off before you "screw" the boot back, in case the wires have corroded or been damaged.
