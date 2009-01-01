Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: How to remove spark plug boots JS550 #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2009 Location long island NY Age 56 Posts 26 How to remove spark plug boots JS550 Hi guys wanna change broken plastic fittings that screw into electric box for plug wires but I need to remove plug boots to slip old ones off and new ones on. Maybe change boots while Im at it. Tried spraying wd40 in boots to slip wire and terminal out of boot. Didnt seem to do anything. Do they screw on or just push through boot. I cut zip tie on boot but still not sure how to remove without damaging terminal inside boot. Thanks #2 PWCToday Regular Join Date Nov 2016 Location Altona Age 37 Posts 102 Re: How to remove spark plug boots JS550 I believe there are a few different kinds, but most just unscrew, you'll probably need to pull the boot and wire apart a bit while unscrewing, if you have enough wire , cutting a bit of the end off before you "screw" the boot back, in case the wires have corroded or been damaged. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 4 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 4 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

