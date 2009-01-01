|
How to remove spark plug boots JS550
Hi guys wanna change broken plastic fittings that screw into electric box for plug wires but I need to remove plug boots to slip old ones off and new ones on. Maybe change boots while Im at it. Tried spraying wd40 in boots to slip wire and terminal out of boot. Didnt seem to do anything. Do they screw on or just push through boot. I cut zip tie on boot but still not sure how to remove without damaging terminal inside boot. Thanks
Re: How to remove spark plug boots JS550
I believe there are a few different kinds, but most just unscrew, you'll probably need to pull the boot and wire apart a bit while unscrewing, if you have enough wire, cutting a bit of the end off before you "screw" the boot back, in case the wires have corroded or been damaged.
