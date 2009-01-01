Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: Skat Impeller #1 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Dec 2009 Location Buffalo Age 32 Posts 5,173 Skat Impeller Skat 17-22 impeller, looks to be a kawi 140 (test fit in a 650 pump), other than that I know nothing about it. Could be a good core to re-pitch.





$125 shipped Attached Images 09E141BA-DFA0-40D3-ABC4-A61E6618450F.jpeg (1.32 MB, 3 views)

09E141BA-DFA0-40D3-ABC4-A61E6618450F.jpeg (1.32 MB, 3 views) 7CBA248F-2E63-42C6-8572-BDE65B7A8D02.jpeg (1.29 MB, 3 views)

7CBA248F-2E63-42C6-8572-BDE65B7A8D02.jpeg (1.29 MB, 3 views) A32C622F-DFB5-4305-99AD-1A9D2CA8B6B5.jpeg (1.22 MB, 3 views)

#2 PWCToday Guru Join Date Jul 2015 Location United States Age 35 Posts 419 Re: Skat Impeller Damn tempting. Good price.



Sent from my SM-N960U using Tapatalk #3 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Dec 2009 Location Buffalo Age 32 Posts 5,173 Re: Skat Impeller Thanks, priced to sell

Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 4 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 4 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules