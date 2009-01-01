Thread: Skat Impeller

 Skat Impeller
Skat Impeller

  Today, 10:48 PM #1
    Rushford_Ripper
    Rushford_Ripper is online now
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Rushford_Ripper's Avatar
    Join Date
    Dec 2009
    Location
    Buffalo
    Age
    32
    Posts
    5,173

    Skat Impeller

    Skat 17-22 impeller, looks to be a kawi 140 (test fit in a 650 pump), other than that I know nothing about it. Could be a good core to re-pitch.


$125 shipped


    $125 shipped
  Today, 10:55 PM #2
    92Kawasaki750SS
    92Kawasaki750SS is online now
    PWCToday Guru 92Kawasaki750SS's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jul 2015
    Location
    United States
    Age
    35
    Posts
    419

    Re: Skat Impeller

    Damn tempting. Good price.

  Today, 11:19 PM #3
    Rushford_Ripper
    Rushford_Ripper is online now
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Rushford_Ripper's Avatar
    Join Date
    Dec 2009
    Location
    Buffalo
    Age
    32
    Posts
    5,173

    Re: Skat Impeller

    Thanks, priced to sell

    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
