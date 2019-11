Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Any way to diagnose jetnetics heat? #1 Resident Guru Join Date Sep 2012 Location Chicago Posts 861 Any way to diagnose jetnetics heat? Bought this system, just curious if itís good before I try to put it on anything, any checks I can do to the brain? Was told it was off a Yamaha 701

Thank you

IMG_3710.JPGIMG_3713.JPG





Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk

Send it!

IL Jet Riders Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 4 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 4 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules