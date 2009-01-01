Introduced in 1994 the original Jetworks Flow Control Valve greatly improves bottom end response for racing or while re-applying your throttle during freestyle maneuvers. This is done by drying out your water box at low rpm and idle speeds. Without a flow control valve water fills up the water box and exhaust hoses, upon sudden acceleration all of this water must be forced out quickly before full exhaust flow can occur. This can cause a craft to feel slight hesitation and/or sluggishness, easily adjustable by turning the hex portion of the valve.
These sell new for $50.00. I am selling one for $30.00; free shipping. Email me at shortfin_mako_shark@yahoo.com