Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Jetworks Flow Control Valve (3/8 inch) #1 I dream skis Join Date Feb 2005 Location Tampa, Florida Posts 669 Jetworks Flow Control Valve (3/8 inch) Introduced in 1994 the original Jetworks Flow Control Valve greatly improves bottom end response for racing or while re-applying your throttle during freestyle maneuvers. This is done by drying out your water box at low rpm and idle speeds. Without a flow control valve water fills up the water box and exhaust hoses, upon sudden acceleration all of this water must be forced out quickly before full exhaust flow can occur. This can cause a craft to feel slight hesitation and/or sluggishness, easily adjustable by turning the hex portion of the valve.



These sell new for $50.00. I am selling one for $30.00; free shipping. Email me at shortfin_mako_shark@yahoo.com Seadoo Novice "Limited" R/A 800, "Stock" R/A 1200, TEAM SHARK #800, 2005 Hot Water Tour-3rd. Place Overall-Amateur Limited 800, 2005 APBA Nationals "Amateur Limited 800" 5th place.

Sponsors: Elite Performance, Skat-Trak, Slippery, UMI Racing, M2R Helmets, Spy Optics, Fuel Clothing, Amsoil, Hot Products, LA Sleeve, Hydro Turf, SixSixOne, my job. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 1 guests) filoo Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules