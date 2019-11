Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Rhass 750 pump conversion w/ 550 engine? #1 Frequent Poster Join Date Dec 2016 Location Portland Posts 217 Rhass 750 pump conversion w/ 550 engine? Looking for input/feedback for any who’ve done the pump conversion paired with a 550 engine. Thoughts? Likes/dislikes? Not worth it? #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Oct 2006 Location under a ton of work Posts 2,023 Re: Rhass 750 pump conversion w/ 550 engine? 550 won't push a 750 pump. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

