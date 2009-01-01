Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Gas tank repair any tips ? #1 Frequent Poster Join Date Jul 2002 Location houston tx Age 57 Posts 164 Gas tank repair any tips ? Hey guys,

Here in Thailand now and bought a 91 X2. Runs great only issue is there is small crack in the side of the fuel tank where the oil tank used to be. Short of replacing the tank, is there any method to repair it ? Crack is about 1/8 of a inch wide. Can't find a used tank here in Thailand , and most shippers from the states will not ship a used tank here. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 3 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

