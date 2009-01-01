 Rhaas 440/550 pump conv
    Rhaas 440/550 pump conv

    FOR SALE: rhaas 440/550 pump conversion. Comes with everything as shown

    plastic bulk head, pump shoe, pump brackets, 750 pump trimmed and drilled (needs new liner), pump seal, 650 red/steering nozzle, grooved ride plate , hardware and instructions

    350$ shipped without pump or nozzle
    370$ shipped with pump and nozzle

    kit was installed on ski but NEVER ran Good as new
