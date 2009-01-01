Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: TS ebox in a 650sx #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Aug 2018 Location Detroit Posts 6 TS ebox in a 650sx I just installed a TS engine I bought off marketplace in my 89 650sx. The engine came with the TS ebox still connected, and I've read these are the better ebox... so I'm trying to install it as is. Anyone have any suggestions on where to mount the larger all metal box? I cant seem to find a good spot for it. Thanks! #2 PWCToday Regular Join Date Nov 2016 Location Middletown NJ Age 32 Posts 141 Re: TS ebox in a 650sx Problem with the TS coil is the wires are so short U cud always switch over the coil from the sx set up. As for mounting that box never really looked into it. But I kno that people with 750 conversions mount the box where the oil tank used to go .... Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

