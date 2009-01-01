 TS ebox in a 650sx
    TS ebox in a 650sx

    I just installed a TS engine I bought off marketplace in my 89 650sx. The engine came with the TS ebox still connected, and I've read these are the better ebox... so I'm trying to install it as is. Anyone have any suggestions on where to mount the larger all metal box? I cant seem to find a good spot for it. Thanks!
    Re: TS ebox in a 650sx

    Problem with the TS coil is the wires are so short U cud always switch over the coil from the sx set up. As for mounting that box never really looked into it. But I kno that people with 750 conversions mount the box where the oil tank used to go ....
