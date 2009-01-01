Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: For sale, x2 superfreak hybrid hull parts. #1 I dream skis Join Date Nov 2009 Location eustis fl Age 57 Posts 668 For sale, x2 superfreak hybrid hull parts. just going to throw this out there. Trying to clean up some of the aftermath from this build. I still have most of the parts needed to do one of these skis in fiberglass. Please dont get me wrong, this is in no way a complete hull ready to build. But for someone with some building skills and fiberglass capabilities it would be an easy way to do a one of a kind ski. The bottom deck is a modified superfreak and everything else is a one off part. Hood will still need a liner and I would be willing to lay one up with the deal. Most parts were just intended for mock up so might want to do some more glass on the inside in some areas. I am thinking like $600, that is not much more than it would take in material and infusion supplies to make them. And yes I would be willing to help with any other needed parts. I am thinking 951 with 155mm seado pump. If you have not seen my build thread the one pic is a finished ski. Just putting it out there.







