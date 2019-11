Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Seadoo X4 Parts #1 Resident Guru Join Date Jan 2006 Location California Posts 986 Seadoo X4 Parts Micro Touch water injection, complete with solenoid and spray bar. $150 shipped



TDR Waterbox, powder coated black. $120 shipped



Jet Dynamics #17 intake grate. $120 shipped



Duck Bill drains. $25 shipped for both.



PayPal or Venmo



Thanks















