Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: dual blue sudco on a 750 motor #1 I dream skis Join Date Dec 2014 Location SRQ FL Age 30 Posts 608 dual blue sudco on a 750 motor Anyone know what kind of manifold or shaft linkage assemblies is the best option? two singles I'd like to put together to slap on a big pin x2 build. Id be tapping 1 pulse line for each carb. Also any help on jetting- ISH would be great. Thanks 2009 Kawasaki SXR800 / FPP dry pipe



1989 Kawasaki JETMATE 750BP swap Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules