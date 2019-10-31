I've changed out several of these over the years from the 750 sit downs. Seems like it's common for the plastic to become brittle and a floating stick or something busts through it. Complaint will be motor running good but won't get up on plane........cavitation. The last few I have done I decided to take a preventative measure of beefing up the break-prone area with some glass reinforced resin jelly. Haven't had any come back yet but only time will tell. Here is a pic of one I just reinforced.
Attention *****
PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home
Join Date
Jun 2006
Location
Sin City USA
Age
56
Posts
29,883
Re: Reinforcing plastic pump shoe
COMPLETELY fill the entire void. This is a racers trick to prevent cavitation from trapped air and believe it or not, it is a noticeable mod and improves hookup. They sell plastic inserts that slip in or you can just fill the void with epoxy resin. I have also seen filled w foam and glassed over, IMO the ones filled w epoxy are the most durable (pics below) and prevent the cracking and breaking issue that you describe, but any of these methods work for both issues.
OMG.....Rules for 550 vintage ski class...550 ski riders do not conform to any kind of rules. That is why you are riding a 550 ski in the first place. Rules suck....
PS...the rule book will be in my 550 pump