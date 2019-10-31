Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Reinforcing plastic pump shoe #1 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Jun 2006 Location Arkansas Age 43 Posts 5,736 Reinforcing plastic pump shoe I've changed out several of these over the years from the 750 sit downs. Seems like it's common for the plastic to become brittle and a floating stick or something busts through it. Complaint will be motor running good but won't get up on plane........cavitation. The last few I have done I decided to take a preventative measure of beefing up the break-prone area with some glass reinforced resin jelly. Haven't had any come back yet but only time will tell. Here is a pic of one I just reinforced. Attached Images 20191031_181304.jpg (1.52 MB, 7 views) http://www.facebook.com/twinlakesjetskirepair



'89 Kawi 650SX 42.4 GPS

+3" stock pipe, ported ex. manifold, drilled waterbox, blueprinted pump, Ocean Pro ride plate



'99 Yama GP1200 65U 61.8 GPS

ported cylinders, matched cases, milled head, blueprinted pump, long ride plate



'96 Seadoo HX 717 53.13 GPS

light porting, massaged cases, lightened flywheel, port matched manifolds, Rossier pipe, stubby pump cone

#2 Attention ***** PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Jun 2006 Location Sin City USA Age 56 Posts 29,883 Re: Reinforcing plastic pump shoe COMPLETELY fill the entire void. This is a racers trick to prevent cavitation from trapped air and believe it or not, it is a noticeable mod and improves hookup. They sell plastic inserts that slip in or you can just fill the void with epoxy resin. I have also seen filled w foam and glassed over, IMO the ones filled w epoxy are the most durable (pics below) and prevent the cracking and breaking issue that you describe, but any of these methods work for both issues.

This is from one of my builds



This is from one of my builds



P1300034.JPG



P1310007.JPG

