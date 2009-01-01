Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 2007 VX110 no spark / #4 injector not spraying #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date May 2019 Location Florida Posts 1 2007 VX110 no spark / #4 injector not spraying Any Ideas?



First ride of the season and it started but ran rough. After a few minutes, it died. Checked the water separator and it was dry. Replaced all the plugs. Put an in-line spark plug tester on it and got no spark during cranking. Pulled the injector rail and cranked it to see cyls 1, 2, 3, spray but nothing on 4. Swapped injectors 3 and 4 around and still no spray on 4.



I'm now thinking ECU issue? Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 4 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 4 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules