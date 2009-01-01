Any Ideas?

First ride of the season and it started but ran rough. After a few minutes, it died. Checked the water separator and it was dry. Replaced all the plugs. Put an in-line spark plug tester on it and got no spark during cranking. Pulled the injector rail and cranked it to see cyls 1, 2, 3, spray but nothing on 4. Swapped injectors 3 and 4 around and still no spray on 4.

I'm now thinking ECU issue?