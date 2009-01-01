Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: HX with 787, front drive shaft boot torn #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Aug 2019 Location TX Posts 14 HX with 787, front drive shaft boot torn This is the rubber boot on the driveshaft at the PTO. This is an HX with a 787 motor and its very tight in there. Not sure what to do, is there a "carbon ring" in there or is that only on the rear drive shaft section? You can see where grease spayed out of there, can I just clamp a piece of radiator hose over this with a couple hose clamps and fill with grease? I think I may have got it hot running on trailer, got water in engine after taking on water had to clear it out. Argh. Just got this thing and it had a bunch places water was coming in but I fixed them all. Not sure what to do with this boot, would have to unbolt engine and move forward to get anything over the shaft.









