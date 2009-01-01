This is the rubber boot on the driveshaft at the PTO. This is an HX with a 787 motor and its very tight in there. Not sure what to do, is there a "carbon ring" in there or is that only on the rear drive shaft section? You can see where grease spayed out of there, can I just clamp a piece of radiator hose over this with a couple hose clamps and fill with grease? I think I may have got it hot running on trailer, got water in engine after taking on water had to clear it out. Argh. Just got this thing and it had a bunch places water was coming in but I fixed them all. Not sure what to do with this boot, would have to unbolt engine and move forward to get anything over the shaft.




