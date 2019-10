Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Rebuilt ZXI 900 Engine MA #1 Frequent Poster Join Date Jul 2003 Location MA Age 47 Posts 162 Rebuilt ZXI 900 Engine MA I have a 98 zxi 900 engine for sale as a complete long block with carbs.



It has less than two seasons since it was rebuilt.

The top end was bored and new pistons installed.



The crankcase seals were also replaced.



It is still installed in the ski and can be started.

Asking $600 or bo.





