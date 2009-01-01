|
ZXI 1100 Hulls
Are the 1100 ZXI hulls the same?
I know around 97 or 98 there was some changes but any to the hull?
I found out my 96 hull has some damage. I saw a later hull for sale locally.
I am interested but only if everything will swap over.
Not sure about seat, trim, electronics.
I am sure the engine and pump will be fine but not sure about the electronics, seat, trim, etc
