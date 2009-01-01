Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: need some sxr1500 items and info on stx 15f engine swap #1 Top Dog Join Date Dec 2007 Location WI Age 56 Posts 1,354 need some sxr1500 items and info on stx 15f engine swap got a sxr1500 hull that needs a gas tank with fuel pump and upper and lower foam,cables,handle pole pivot bolt,hood lock and I am sure more. my donor is 2015 stx15f any help would be awsome. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules