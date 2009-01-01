|
|
-
need some sxr1500 items and info on stx 15f engine swap
got a sxr1500 hull that needs a gas tank with fuel pump and upper and lower foam,cables,handle pole pivot bolt,hood lock and I am sure more. my donor is 2015 stx15f any help would be awsome.
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules