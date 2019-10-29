Was wondering if the JSU domes ever had issues with cracking? My SXR starts missing a beat after about 4 to 5 laps. The other day it started mossing constantly after 1/3 throttle. I though it was a Oring as was seeing bubbles in my cooling lines from the head to the pisser.
Anyway I stripped it all and was suprised to see my Orings in good shape, while cleaning the domes I found a crack on the upper side of the dome on the opposite side of the Oring groove that seals to the cylinder. The pictures show the crack clearly on the upper side of the dome and what seems to be the crack in the oring groove.


