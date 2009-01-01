Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Coffmans Exhaust System 650 TS, SC, SS, Xi, ST #1 I dream skis Join Date Sep 2009 Location Ontario, Canada Age 42 Posts 522 Coffmans Exhaust System 650 TS, SC, SS, Xi, ST Hello:



This otta give your ride the power boost you've been looking for...



I have for sale a Coffmans Exhaust System. This is out of a 1989 650TS but may fit SC, SS, Xi, ST. Looking for $350 USD obo shipped to the continental USA and Canada. I will ship internationally at the consignees expense.



.

.



IMG_5969.jpg Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules