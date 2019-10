Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Kawi 1100 Front Cover cooling question #1 PWCToday Guru Join Date Nov 2007 Location Oceanside, CA Age 56 Posts 426 Kawi 1100 Front Cover cooling question OK 1100 experts I have a newb question for you



From what I understand, both the oil pump and the front cover cooling system are typically removed when putting the 1100 in an SXR.

So what is the purpose of having the cooling lines routed through the front cover in the first place?

Is it to cool the oil pump? Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is On Forum Rules