Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Cleaning house #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Aug 2014 Location Blue Springs, MO Age 43 Posts 136 Cleaning house I have a UMI for a GSX/RX. Great shape, needs a cleaning but no cracks.

Comes with new bearings, button holder, and RXX steering cable.

No bars, button holders, etc



350 shipped CONUS from Kansas City

20191024_200619.jpg20191024_200634.jpg





97.5 GSXL white pipe, front mount & manifold

no cracks, nothing funky

200 + shipping from Kansas City

20191024_202017.jpg Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules