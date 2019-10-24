I have a UMI for a GSX/RX. Great shape, needs a cleaning but no cracks.
Comes with new bearings, button holder, and RXX steering cable.
No bars, button holders, etc

350 shipped CONUS from Kansas City
20191024_200619.jpg20191024_200634.jpg


97.5 GSXL white pipe, front mount & manifold
no cracks, nothing funky
200 + shipping from Kansas City
20191024_202017.jpg