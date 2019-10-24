|
|
-
PWCToday Regular
Cleaning house
I have a UMI for a GSX/RX. Great shape, needs a cleaning but no cracks.
Comes with new bearings, button holder, and RXX steering cable.
No bars, button holders, etc
350 shipped CONUS from Kansas City
20191024_200619.jpg20191024_200634.jpg
97.5 GSXL white pipe, front mount & manifold
no cracks, nothing funky
200 + shipping from Kansas City
20191024_202017.jpg
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules