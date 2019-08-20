|
I dream skis
What does it cost to race World Finals?
I've got a buddy that's considering racing WF in 2020. I've tried searching around to find registration fees, class fees etc. but I'm coming up empty handed.
We don't need exact dollar amounts, even just a ball park figure so we have an idea of what we're getting ourselves into.
The classes we'd be interested in is Novice Lites, Sport Spec and Novice stock (1500).
Thanks!
Re: What does it cost to race World Finals?
couple hundred once you include the "grounds" fee etc for the novice classes. pro is over $300
Re: What does it cost to race World Finals?
Re: What does it cost to race World Finals?
I dream skis
Re: What does it cost to race World Finals?
That's the Thai one, or is the pricing for Havasau the same?
Originally Posted by critracer
