 What does it cost to race World Finals?
  Today, 10:25 AM
    Muffin
    What does it cost to race World Finals?

    I've got a buddy that's considering racing WF in 2020. I've tried searching around to find registration fees, class fees etc. but I'm coming up empty handed.
    We don't need exact dollar amounts, even just a ball park figure so we have an idea of what we're getting ourselves into.
    The classes we'd be interested in is Novice Lites, Sport Spec and Novice stock (1500).
    Thanks!
  Today, 10:30 AM
    Mike H
    Re: What does it cost to race World Finals?

    couple hundred once you include the "grounds" fee etc for the novice classes. pro is over $300

  Today, 11:29 AM
    critracer
    Re: What does it cost to race World Finals?

    https://www.ijsba.com/wp-content/upl...arly-Entry.pdf2019-World-Finals-Early-Entry.pdf
  Today, 11:58 AM
    fox river pwc
    Re: What does it cost to race World Finals?

    https://images.app.goo.gl/sKspsGn4g3e7eUM67


  Today, 12:23 PM
    Muffin
    Re: What does it cost to race World Finals?

    Quote Originally Posted by critracer View Post
    https://www.ijsba.com/wp-content/upl...arly-Entry.pdf2019-World-Finals-Early-Entry.pdf
    That's the Thai one, or is the pricing for Havasau the same?
