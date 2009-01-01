 SeaDoo HX Skat-Trak 12 Vein 140mm MAG PUMP $900 obo
  1. Today, 12:26 AM #1
    ///M5
    Join Date
    Aug 2012
    Location
    Guam
    Posts
    SeaDoo HX Skat-Trak 12 Vein 140mm MAG PUMP $900 obo

    For sale is my 12 Vein 140mm Skat Mag pulled from a limited HX. Bearings and shaft are in good shape and it comes with the prop.

    I believe it flalso fits other models using the 140mm pump.

    Price is $900 obo

    Thanks!



    Sent from my SM-G960F using Tapatalk
  2. Today, 12:58 AM #2
    lsx5.3
    Join Date
    May 2017
    Location
    fort Lauderdale
    Posts
    Re: SeaDoo HX Skat-Trak 12 Vein 140mm MAG PUMP $900 obo

    Tried to send you a PM but your folder is full
  3. Today, 02:13 AM #3
    ///M5
    Join Date
    Aug 2012
    Location
    Guam
    Posts
    Re: SeaDoo HX Skat-Trak 12 Vein 140mm MAG PUMP $900 obo

    Quote Originally Posted by lsx5.3 View Post
    Tried to send you a PM but your folder is full
    Ok let me check it. Thanks

    Sent from my SM-G960F using Tapatalk
