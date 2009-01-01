Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: SeaDoo HX Skat-Trak 12 Vein 140mm MAG PUMP $900 obo #1 PWCToday Guru Join Date Aug 2012 Location Guam Posts 323 SeaDoo HX Skat-Trak 12 Vein 140mm MAG PUMP $900 obo For sale is my 12 Vein 140mm Skat Mag pulled from a limited HX. Bearings and shaft are in good shape and it comes with the prop.



I believe it flalso fits other models using the 140mm pump.



Price is $900 obo



Thanks!







Sent from my SM-G960F using Tapatalk #2 PWCToday Newbie Join Date May 2017 Location fort Lauderdale Posts 40 Re: SeaDoo HX Skat-Trak 12 Vein 140mm MAG PUMP $900 obo Tried to send you a PM but your folder is full #3 PWCToday Guru Join Date Aug 2012 Location Guam Posts 323 Re: SeaDoo HX Skat-Trak 12 Vein 140mm MAG PUMP $900 obo Originally Posted by lsx5.3 Originally Posted by Tried to send you a PM but your folder is full



Sent from my SM-G960F using Tapatalk Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules