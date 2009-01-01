Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: 550 Bilge Hardline Removal #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2019 Location Michigan Posts 1 550 Bilge Hardline Removal So I'm currently working on adding rear exhaust to my 550, and while cutting the hole in the firewall my hole saw managed to cut right through the bilge hardline at a point a couple inches into the foam. Okay, i'll just replace it with some 3/8" copper tubing, no big deal. Turns out, trying to get the old hardline out of the hull is incredibly difficult.

So far i've tried clamping on to the pump end of the hardline with some vice grips and trying to loosen it up from the foam, but that unfortunately resulted in the end of the line ripping off, leaving just a stump coming out of the hull. The firewall end of the hardline is cut a couple inches into the foam, but I'm able to reach through the hole cut for the exhaust and use a screwdriver to pry the hardline out of the foam a bit, but I can only get so much of the line free this way.

Has anyone here gone through this process and found the best way to go about getting the old hardline out of the hull? #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Mar 2003 Location wisconsin Age 52 Posts 8,935 Re: 550 Bilge Hardline Removal I don't think it is a straight line, and I doubt you'll get it out with out cutting the tray, and foam.



Just run your new line, and epoxy over the old.

608-743-1305 9am to 5pm CST m-f

email



Please visit our web site



new parts / products / services

thank you



Please check out and like WATCON on Facebook RCJS also doing business as WATCON608-743-1305 9am to 5pm CST m-femail watcon@watcon.com Please visit our web sitenew parts / products / services www.watcon.com thank youPlease check out and like WATCON on Facebook #3 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Oct 2006 Location under a ton of work Posts 2,020 Re: 550 Bilge Hardline Removal don't think you can .iirc they don't go straight and the foam is a great adhesive.

as Zig says,just run a new one. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 1 guests) E350 Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules