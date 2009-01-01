 550 Bilge Hardline Removal
    550 Bilge Hardline Removal

    So I'm currently working on adding rear exhaust to my 550, and while cutting the hole in the firewall my hole saw managed to cut right through the bilge hardline at a point a couple inches into the foam. Okay, i'll just replace it with some 3/8" copper tubing, no big deal. Turns out, trying to get the old hardline out of the hull is incredibly difficult.
    So far i've tried clamping on to the pump end of the hardline with some vice grips and trying to loosen it up from the foam, but that unfortunately resulted in the end of the line ripping off, leaving just a stump coming out of the hull. The firewall end of the hardline is cut a couple inches into the foam, but I'm able to reach through the hole cut for the exhaust and use a screwdriver to pry the hardline out of the foam a bit, but I can only get so much of the line free this way.
    Has anyone here gone through this process and found the best way to go about getting the old hardline out of the hull?
    Re: 550 Bilge Hardline Removal

    I don't think it is a straight line, and I doubt you'll get it out with out cutting the tray, and foam.

    Just run your new line, and epoxy over the old.
    Re: 550 Bilge Hardline Removal

    don't think you can .iirc they don't go straight and the foam is a great adhesive.
    as Zig says,just run a new one.
