PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home
Super Jet Pump 144mm WANTED
Need a Yamaha Super Jet 144mm pump with bearings section late model ie: 2014,,,Drive shaft, do not need impeller, and shaft must be dissembled from impeller/pump.
Re: Super Jet Pump 144mm WANTED
the stators are all the same.only shaft is different.
have a good stator with bearings and seals here.
