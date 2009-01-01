 Super Jet Pump 144mm WANTED
  Today, 07:52 PM #1
    Rod Peters
    Join Date
    Jul 2010
    Location
    No. Colorado
    Age
    63
    Posts
    2,595

    Super Jet Pump 144mm WANTED

    Need a Yamaha Super Jet 144mm pump with bearings section late model ie: 2014,,,Drive shaft, do not need impeller, and shaft must be dissembled from impeller/pump.
  Today, 10:13 PM #2
    restosud
    Join Date
    Oct 2006
    Location
    under a ton of work
    Posts
    2,020

    Re: Super Jet Pump 144mm WANTED

    the stators are all the same.only shaft is different.
    have a good stator with bearings and seals here.
