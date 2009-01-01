|
|
-
PWCToday Regular
Filling Holes after Traction Mat Removal
Hello to all , after I removed the traction mats from my 99 SeaDoo XPL I need to fill the rivet holes with something that fills the holes only and doesn't make a big mess . What type of long lasting material do you guys use ? Epoxy , or what ? My intention is to inject the holes only and without excess resin or epoxy spreading out past the rivet holes . Any good suggestions are more than welcome . Thanks
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules