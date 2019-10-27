 Kawasaki x2 parts -updated
pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 1 of 1
  1. Today, 02:35 PM #1
    noahonrocks
    noahonrocks is online now
    PWCToday Regular noahonrocks's Avatar
    Join Date
    Aug 2017
    Location
    Wisconsin
    Age
    21
    Posts
    66

    Kawasaki x2 parts -updated

    Too many things to keep track of and too many messages regarding things that sold. Everything is off an '89, so not two inch exhaust.

    Front bumper and plastic - $30
    Rear bumper - $20
    Grab handle - $15
    Nozzle assembly - $40
    Trim thing (with red button) - $25
    Fuel line holder things - $7 each
    Left corner trim piece - $20
    Steering thing - $40
    Battery tray - $15
    Steering cable and trim cable - $30 for both
    Hood hinge - $20
    Rubber hull piece- $10
    Pump cone - $5
    Stock ride plate (not pictured) - $20
    Stock water box/hoses (not pictured) - $50
    Stock exhaust outlet (not pictured) - $15

    Buyer pays shipping. Will make deals for multiple parts.

    Ask me if you need random hardware. I have all the original hanger clips that go under the hood seal and reusable zip tie things that came with it, etc., etc.

    Sent from my SM-N970U using Tapatalk
    Last edited by noahonrocks; Today at 02:37 PM.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests)

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 