Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Kawasaki x2 parts -updated #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Aug 2017 Location Wisconsin Age 21 Posts 66 Kawasaki x2 parts -updated Too many things to keep track of and too many messages regarding things that sold. Everything is off an '89, so not two inch exhaust.



Front bumper and plastic - $30

Rear bumper - $20

Grab handle - $15

Nozzle assembly - $40

Trim thing (with red button) - $25

Fuel line holder things - $7 each

Left corner trim piece - $20

Steering thing - $40

Battery tray - $15

Steering cable and trim cable - $30 for both

Hood hinge - $20

Rubber hull piece- $10

Pump cone - $5

Stock ride plate (not pictured) - $20

Stock water box/hoses (not pictured) - $50

Stock exhaust outlet (not pictured) - $15



Buyer pays shipping. Will make deals for multiple parts.



Ask me if you need random hardware. I have all the original hanger clips that go under the hood seal and reusable zip tie things that came with it, etc., etc.



