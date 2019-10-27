Too many things to keep track of and too many messages regarding things that sold. Everything is off an '89, so not two inch exhaust.
Front bumper and plastic - $30
Rear bumper - $20
Grab handle - $15
Nozzle assembly - $40
Trim thing (with red button) - $25
Fuel line holder things - $7 each
Left corner trim piece - $20
Steering thing - $40
Battery tray - $15
Steering cable and trim cable - $30 for both
Hood hinge - $20
Rubber hull piece- $10
Pump cone - $5
Stock ride plate (not pictured) - $20
Stock water box/hoses (not pictured) - $50
Stock exhaust outlet (not pictured) - $15
Buyer pays shipping. Will make deals for multiple parts.
Ask me if you need random hardware. I have all the original hanger clips that go under the hood seal and reusable zip tie things that came with it, etc., etc.
