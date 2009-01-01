 ISO 2009 rxp updated driveshaft
    ISO 2009 rxp updated driveshaft

    Trying to make my rxp more reliable as it still has the original driveshaft in it with the fiberglass black cover. I'm also hoping the get the bearing and rubber boot cover that comes off the back of the engine, let me know what you have thanks
    Re: ISO 2009 rxp updated driveshaft

    I've got them cheap.. Pm me.

    Sent from my Pixel 3 XL using Tapatalk
