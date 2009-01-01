|
|
-
ISO 2009 rxp updated driveshaft
Trying to make my rxp more reliable as it still has the original driveshaft in it with the fiberglass black cover. I'm also hoping the get the bearing and rubber boot cover that comes off the back of the engine, let me know what you have thanks
-
PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home
Re: ISO 2009 rxp updated driveshaft
I've got them cheap.. Pm me.
Sent from my Pixel 3 XL using Tapatalk
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 3 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules