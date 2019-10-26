Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Wavejammer project $300 #1 Frequent Poster Join Date Jul 2008 Location South Jersey Age 40 Posts 167 Wavejammer project $300 I've been collecting parts for this for a few years but unfortunately wont be getting to it anytime soon so I'm letting it go. Unfortunately I dont have any paperwork for the hull.



Nice clean hull with nice seat and chest pad. Needs a good cleaning and a new hood seal. Complete except for motor and ebox. Has a nice clean pump in it with a 15 pitch skat prop, aftermarket intake grate and stock rideplate.



Correct exhaust, midshaft, and bed plates out of a 650lx to bolt any 650/701/760 in a jammer hull.



Quadrafin rideplate



Extra clean pump assembly



Good 650 core motor. Stuck from sitting but I believe just needs a top end.



Extra 650 cylinder in good shape. Could be used with just a rehome and fresh pistons.



Some other extra parts odds and ends.



First $300 takes it all. Not splitting anything up. Attached Images 20191026_131157.jpg (3.65 MB, 6 views)

20191026_131157.jpg (3.65 MB, 6 views) 20191026_131147.jpg (4.00 MB, 7 views)

20191026_131147.jpg (4.00 MB, 7 views) 20191026_131140.jpg (4.22 MB, 7 views)

20191026_131140.jpg (4.22 MB, 7 views) 20191026_131127.jpg (3.76 MB, 6 views)

20191026_131127.jpg (3.76 MB, 6 views) 20191026_201359.jpg (2.07 MB, 5 views)

20191026_201359.jpg (2.07 MB, 5 views) 20191026_125720.jpg (4.54 MB, 6 views)

20191026_125720.jpg (4.54 MB, 6 views) 20191026_125635.jpg (4.74 MB, 5 views)

20191026_125635.jpg (4.74 MB, 5 views) 20191026_125625.jpg (2.34 MB, 4 views)

20191026_125625.jpg (2.34 MB, 4 views) 20191026_125615.jpg (2.58 MB, 4 views)

20191026_125615.jpg (2.58 MB, 4 views) 20191026_123315.jpg (2.07 MB, 4 views) Last edited by jerzey; Today at 08:57 AM .

90 SN SJ refoamed lightened reinforced - fresh LPW/jerzey built BB bullet

94 SN SJ

Coming soon....project FX1

Couple X2's

91 550sx/650 conversion

