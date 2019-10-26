 Wavejammer project $300
    Wavejammer project $300

    I've been collecting parts for this for a few years but unfortunately wont be getting to it anytime soon so I'm letting it go. Unfortunately I dont have any paperwork for the hull.

    Nice clean hull with nice seat and chest pad. Needs a good cleaning and a new hood seal. Complete except for motor and ebox. Has a nice clean pump in it with a 15 pitch skat prop, aftermarket intake grate and stock rideplate.

    Correct exhaust, midshaft, and bed plates out of a 650lx to bolt any 650/701/760 in a jammer hull.

    Quadrafin rideplate

    Extra clean pump assembly

    Good 650 core motor. Stuck from sitting but I believe just needs a top end.

    Extra 650 cylinder in good shape. Could be used with just a rehome and fresh pistons.

    Some other extra parts odds and ends.

    First $300 takes it all. Not splitting anything up.
    97 RN Surf ski- CPT built 780 BB
    90 SN SJ refoamed lightened reinforced - fresh LPW/jerzey built BB bullet
    94 SN SJ
    Coming soon....project FX1
    Couple X2's
    91 550sx/650 conversion
    89 JS550
