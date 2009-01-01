Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: RN superjet Hull $1500 #1 Frequent Poster Join Date Jul 2008 Location South Jersey Age 40 Posts 167 RN superjet Hull $1500 97 RN hull with Hurricane Industries lowered hood and nosepiece, X metal pole bracket, and jetmaniac SS ratchet hood strap kit. Has dual bilge pump bases glued in and also drain plugs in rear. Nothing else. Few small chips in paint but otherwise very nice. No HIN as it was used for a aftermarket hull. Great for someone upgrading from a SN. This was Ksarge91's old hull. Purchased it from him early summer of 2018 after I busted up one of my squares. Unfortunately in a moment of bad judgment on his part he sold off the 24/7 hood and nose piece to some tool before I bought it(LOL Kev!). Shout out to Derek at Hurricane for color matching and shipping me one of his hood and noses. Hull is solid with no damage. Bondline was filled and sides reinforced with carbon/kevlar under hood and inside the tray which was also refoamed. Shes pretty light and not overly done like some of these stock hulls are. Nice turf with footholds and a pancake pete FFH. Ski is still together will be stripping it this weekend $1500 Attached Images DSCF0702.JPG (3.82 MB, 5 views)

DSCF0702.JPG (3.82 MB, 5 views) 272544-62470b061fed321eb22962438d1a18ef.jpg (3.6 KB, 10 views)

272544-62470b061fed321eb22962438d1a18ef.jpg (3.6 KB, 10 views) 272542-b91e433459c9821e5684385ed4086336.jpg (3.6 KB, 10 views)

90 SN SJ refoamed lightened reinforced - fresh LPW/jerzey built BB bullet

94 SN SJ

Coming soon....project FX1

Couple X2's

91 550sx/650 conversion

89 JS550 97 RN Surf ski- CPT built 780 BB90 SN SJ refoamed lightened reinforced - fresh LPW/jerzey built BB bullet94 SN SJComing soon....project FX1Couple X2's91 550sx/650 conversion89 JS550 Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 4 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 3 guests) Myself Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules