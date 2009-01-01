97 RN hull with Hurricane Industries lowered hood and nosepiece, X metal pole bracket, and jetmaniac SS ratchet hood strap kit. Has dual bilge pump bases glued in and also drain plugs in rear. Nothing else. Few small chips in paint but otherwise very nice. No HIN as it was used for a aftermarket hull. Great for someone upgrading from a SN. This was Ksarge91's old hull. Purchased it from him early summer of 2018 after I busted up one of my squares. Unfortunately in a moment of bad judgment on his part he sold off the 24/7 hood and nose piece to some tool before I bought it(LOL Kev!). Shout out to Derek at Hurricane for color matching and shipping me one of his hood and noses. Hull is solid with no damage. Bondline was filled and sides reinforced with carbon/kevlar under hood and inside the tray which was also refoamed. Shes pretty light and not overly done like some of these stock hulls are. Nice turf with footholds and a pancake pete FFH. Ski is still together will be stripping it this weekend $1500