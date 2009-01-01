Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: X2 owner - Just saying "Hello" #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Oct 2019 Location AB Age 42 Posts 1 X2 owner - Just saying "Hello" Soon enough I will be asking questions and, hopefully chiming in on topics, but before I starting asking questions I just wanted to say hello.



I purchased a 1990 Kawasaki X2 that had been sitting for 10 years (I was told). By the look and smell of the fuel, I would say that is about right.



After dealing with fuel issues, replacing fuel lines, water lines and building some new steering bushings my friend and I thought it was nice enough to go for a rip... there was snow on the shore because, Canada...Sept 27 - 30 we got over 8" of snowfall. It was freezing!.. but we got to ride it for about half an hour and we got to test my rig, his X2 and Wave Jammer.



I believe the ski is in decent shape, for what I paid for it. The person who sold it to me said that the original owner has done some modifications to it. There are a few obvious "mods". Bars, finger throttle, ride plate, prop, Westcoast manifold and Coffman exhaust... I'm probably missing something.



It has some less obvious "mods" including some case porting, head work and I believe removing some material from the base. I have to compare to a stock engine (my friend has one) to know for sure.



It doesn't appear that the person(s) who "modified" it did a great job. I don't like to criticize, but the case poring was brutal, there are some major port timing issues (not fully opening - base cut ?) and the engine was assembled without a seal ring / spacer on the PTO side... I have no idea how it ran without seizing. Oh... it has a upsized carburetor, but because of the throttle cable mounting position / angle, the carburetor doesn't open all the way... so obviously, someone was able to overlook these fairly simple issues.



The engine is out, apart and if i'm optimistic, 1/3 of the way into my porting process. I didn't take a log of before photos / video, but I may post a thread with my progress and some tips for the DIY port job. I've watched a lot of videos, read a lot of posts and I feel like there's a lot of little things that get left out / overlooked.



