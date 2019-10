Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Mikuni SBN 44 Missing Part Help! #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Dec 2017 Location Yucca Valley, CA Posts 68 Mikuni SBN 44 Missing Part Help! Hey everyone, I need some help! I recently picked up a used SBN 44 and I知 missing the throttle shaft stopping mechanism (and maybe more). I値l post some pics below of what I have so hopefully you can tell me what I need (and sell me a used part)! I think the part I need is the one in the last picture. Thanks for your help!



6E14081A-EEDA-4BB0-A10A-DF19796EF4C9.jpeg1633955F-F0D4-4598-96BA-5C22B09326B4.jpeg3294F0B9-0BC8-4FD1-BEFD-3A3B2284B901.jpeg Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules