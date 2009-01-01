|
ECU plugs Yamaha FZR/FZS
Left side
SUPERSEAL 1.0mm, Housing for female terminals, Wire-to-Board / Wire-to-Device, 26 Position, 3mm [.118in] Centerline, Sealable, Black
https://www.te.com/usa-en/product-3-1437290-8.html
https://www.corsa-technic.com/item.p...ategory_id=136
https://www.newark.com/te-connectivi...es/dp/28AC8411
Middle
SUPERSEAL 1.0mm, Housing for female terminals, Wire-to-Board / Wire-to-Device, 26 Position, 3mm [.118in] Centerline, Sealable, Black
https://www.te.com/usa-en/product-3-1437290-7.html
https://www.corsa-technic.com/item.p...ategory_id=136
https://www.newark.com/te-connectivi...es/dp/24AC1949
Right side
SUPERSEAL 1.0mm, Housing for female terminals, Wire-to-Board / Wire-to-Device, 34 Position, 3mm [.118in] Centerline, Sealable, Black
https://www.te.com/usa-en/product-4-1437290-0.html
https://www.corsa-technic.com/item.p...ategory_id=138
https://www.newark.com/te-connectivi...tic/dp/85X2685
