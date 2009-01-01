Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 2005 Sea Doo GTX 255hp 4-TEC #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Oct 2019 Location Alabama Posts 2 2005 Sea Doo GTX 255hp 4-TEC Engine surges in rpms in the 4000/5000 rpm range. It surges perhaps 200/300 rpm and is quite noticeable riding it.



Reading on "the internet", it points me to dirty RAVE Valve(s). Reading about them and what they cause if dirty is exactly what my Sea Doo is doing. BUT- I cannot find the valves on the engine. They should be above the exhaust manifold but they are not.



Any idea on what could be causing a surge at this mid rpm range if my PWC does not utilize RAVE Valves?



Engine runs fine at lower and upper RPMs.



