Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 2005 Sea Doo GTX- RAVE Valve Location?? #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Oct 2019 Location Alabama Posts 2 2005 Sea Doo GTX- RAVE Valve Location?? I have been reading about the RAVE Valve on the Sea Doo engines. The issue I am experiencing match exactly to dirty RAVE valves. From what I have found on-line:

" The RAVE , ( Rotax Adjustable Variable Exhaust) valves are located above the exhaust valve . There are 2 of them per engine. They are round with a red adjustment screw in the middle. It has a clip that holds it together." I cannot find anything on the internet describing where they are on my model.



I do not see anything like what is being described (my engine is 255 HP I believe). If there are RAVE Valves, they have to be under the exhaust manifold and if that is the case there is no real way for me to access them . OR, perhaps the 2005 model did not use RAVE Valves?



Engine runs but at about 4500 rpm is "surges" 200/350rpm and then goes back down. It does it at other RPMs as well, but generally in the 4000 to 5200 range. It says cleaning these valves should be part of yearly maintenance. If I have (pay someone) to pull the engine then that makes no sense.



Help!



Question: If the 2005 GTX Sea Doo utiulizes RAVE Valves- where are they?? Looking at top of engine I see the exhaust manifold but there are no RAVE Valves above it.



Thanks for any replies.

