Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Misc parts #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Sep 2017 Location Newyork Age 31 Posts 101 Misc parts Seadoo single coil 951 Mpem w/ key - $200 shipped



140mm Skat trak 13/18 - $125 shipped



155mm Solas SRX-CD-13/18 Mint $200 shipped



159mm Solas SRX-CD-14/19 trailing edge worked a few times, set back to 14/19 $175 shipped



coil1.jpgcoil2.jpgcoil3.jpgcoil4.jpg

