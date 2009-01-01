I found this neat hearing test.....https://www.echalk.co.uk/Science/bio.../resource.html

If you click the group version it shows the freq that's playing. I am amazed at 43yo I can still hear up to 16.5khz. I had a very loud stereo system in my ride for several years as a teenager... I'm talking flex the glass and bounce 2 liter soda bottles around on the roof type of loud. Maybe the low frequencies don't damage the hearing as much as the higher ones do?

What's your age and result??