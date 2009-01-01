Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: How's your hearing? #1 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Jun 2006 Location Arkansas Age 43 Posts 5,729 How's your hearing? I found this neat hearing test.....https://www.echalk.co.uk/Science/bio.../resource.html



If you click the group version it shows the freq that's playing. I am amazed at 43yo I can still hear up to 16.5khz. I had a very loud stereo system in my ride for several years as a teenager... I'm talking flex the glass and bounce 2 liter soda bottles around on the roof type of loud. Maybe the low frequencies don't damage the hearing as much as the higher ones do?



What's your age and result?? http://www.facebook.com/twinlakesjetskirepair



'89 Kawi 650SX 42.4 GPS

+3" stock pipe, ported ex. manifold, drilled waterbox, blueprinted pump, Ocean Pro ride plate



'99 Yama GP1200 65U 61.8 GPS

ported cylinders, matched cases, milled head, blueprinted pump, long ride plate



'96 Seadoo HX 717 53.13 GPS

light porting, massaged cases, lightened flywheel, port matched manifolds, Rossier pipe, stubby pump cone

