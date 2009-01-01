|
1997 Kawi 1100 STX Exhaust Pipe Gaskets
I was cleaning my Kawi to resolve an overheating issue and now that I am reassembling the exhaust pipe to the exhaust manifold I noticed the Service Manual instructs to ensure the two gaskets are installed correctly. Unfortunately there is no "UP| mark as stated in the service manual. There is, however, on one side a recession (swimming pool) going around the entire gasket and on the opposite side a bulge. I am presuming one of those indicators is the upside, but which one?
Anyone know?
My kid is heading back to Iraq in two weeks and wanted to use the Kawi's with his family on Saturday for a week, so I only have until tomorrow to get an answer to this question.
Thanks
