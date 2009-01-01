Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Js550 Questions #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Oct 2019 Location Lincoln NE Posts 1 Js550 Questions Hello everyone, Im new to the old stand up jetski game and just picked up a 1984 js550. Long story short bought it from a kid who was riding when it quit on him. I dont believe he was the most mechanically inclined person(not that I necessarily am) but the fuel lines had run dry on him and I could tell that there was no gas in the lines and thats why it quit on him(he had no clue). I know fuel wasnt getting to the carb so after I brought it back I pulled the stock filter and it was good then blew into the return to see if gas would make it to the carb. There isnt a gas leak and I know the selector is in good shape because gas flowed through it when I blew so Im wondering if the pump is bad? Also a couple things to add though:



the rev limiter was removed by someone and there is the restriction in the return.



Ive heard of people bi passing the whole selector valve system entirely and just running the res. Straight to the carb, is this something I should do?



also this one is a little more fetched but Ive read some forums about electronic fuel pumps put in the line when bi passing the selector.





And just because I think it might be easier to keep this on one thread I tried pouring a little premix into the carb and it didnt start. Good spark, 150psi in both cylinders so Im guessing its a carb problem too. I know a lot of people say a sbn is a good option especially since mine has an aftermarket exhaust but do I need that or just rebuild the stock bn? Also from what I understand the bn has three adjustments(pilot, low and high speed) but I can only find two on mine?







Any imput on anything would be would be greatly appreciated, Ive got some pictures so if you could let me know what you would do I could really use it, Thanks!

