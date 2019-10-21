Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Could this cause rough idle and running away? #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2018 Location VA Posts 21 Could this cause rough idle and running away? So I have a carb that just doesn't want to run well. I have cleaned it and gone through it very thoroughly many times. The last time I broke it down I noticed that the throttle plate wasn't closing all the way and had some noticeable wear in the throat of the carb. Could this be what I've been wresting with all along? The pictures are with the idle screw completely out.

IMG_20191021_153042.jpgIMG_20191021_153051.jpgIMG_20191021_204835.jpgIMG_20191021_204841.jpg #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Jun 2006 Location Arkansas Age 43 Posts 5,727 Re: Could this cause rough idle and running away? Yes, definately an issue. If the shaft holes are so worn out that the blade is gouging into the carb body then you can bet it's also sucking air. Not to mention hanging open. You could set that up on a drill press and drill it to an available size bushing and press new ones in....OR.....take it to a machine shop and they could put bushings in for the shaft. http://www.facebook.com/twinlakesjetskirepair



'89 Kawi 650SX 42.4 GPS

+3" stock pipe, ported ex. manifold, drilled waterbox, blueprinted pump, Ocean Pro ride plate



'99 Yama GP1200 65U 61.8 GPS

ported cylinders, matched cases, milled head, blueprinted pump, long ride plate



'96 Seadoo HX 717 53.13 GPS

light porting, massaged cases, lightened flywheel, port matched manifolds, Rossier pipe, stubby pump cone

